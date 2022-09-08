Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam footage of William Rich shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved-shooting incident that killed 22-year-old William Rich in late August.
The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on the morning of August 30. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 5560 6th Street SW.
In a Facebook video posted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Police Chief Wayne Jerman explains that the call was in regards to a woman being assaulted by her husband. Further information revealed to officers that the woman was choked, punched in the head, and attempted to be drowned.
Bodycam footage from each officer is shown in its entirety in the video.
When officers arrived they attempted to arrest Rich. The bodycam footage shows that Rich pulled out a large knife during a physical altercation between the two responding officers.
Police say Rich refused to comply to put the weapon down, which resulted in officers firing three shots at Rich, sending him to the ground. Rich got back up and began to attempt to charge at the officers before being shot at four more times.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the two officers who responded to the scene have been identified as Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer.
In the wake of the incident, both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General's Office for review.
EDITORIAL NOTE: KWWL News 7 is choosing not to show the full graphic bodycam footage. The footage can be seen in a post on the Cedar Rapids Police Department's Facebook page.