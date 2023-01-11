Cedar Rapids Police release 2022 crime statistics report

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has released their 2022 crime statistics report, signaling a slight decrease in overall violent crime for the year. However, violent crime remains high compared to previous years.
Police Chief Wayne Jerman is hopeful that the downtrend in violent crime will continue into 2023.
In a press release Jerman said, “Dedicated enforcement of the law in conjunction with community-based programs like GVI (Group Violence Intervention) will help create conditions to provide at-risk Cedar Rapidians with effective alternatives to violence.”
VIOLENT CRIME:
Violent crime in 2022 slightly decreased from 2021. In 2022, there were a total of 460 incidents of overall violent crime, which is down from 467 incidents in 2021.
However, 2022 was the second-highest year for violent crime in Cedar Rapids since 2017.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 406.
- 2017: 362 incidents
- 2018: 381 incidents
- 2019: 383 incidents
- 2020: 436 incidents
- 2021: 467 incidents
- 2022: 460 incidents
CRIME AGAINST PERSONS:
The incidents of crime against people trended downward in 2022 compared to 2021, but still remained high in comparison to previous years. There were 2,064 cases in 2022.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 1,916.
- 2017: 1,803 incidents
- 2018: 1,923 incidents
- 2019: 1,855 incidents
- 2020: 1,834 incidents
- 2021: 2,141 incidents
- 2022: 2,064 incidents
PROPERTY CRIME:
Property crime in 2022 was noticeably higher than 2021, but was the second-lowest year since 2017. There were 4,254 incidents in 2022.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 4,733.
- 2017: 5,242 incidents
- 2018: 5,111 incidents
- 2019: 4,871 incidents
- 2020: 4,514 incidents
- 2021: 3,926 incidents
- 2022: 4,254 incidents
SHOTS FIRED INCIDENTS:
Shots-fired incidents in 2022 were consistent with those of 2021, but were significantly lower than those of 2020. In 2022, there were 120 shots-fired incidents.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 121.
- 2017: 104 incidents
- 2018: 117 incidents
- 2019: 99 incidents
- 2020: 163 incidents
- 2021: 123 incidents
- 2022: 120 incidents
CRIMES AGAINST COMMUNITY PEACE:
Crimes against community peace upticked in 2022 compared to 2021, but remained lower than previous years. There were 611 incidents in 2022.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 775.
- 2017: 849 incidents
- 2018: 939 incidents
- 2019: 881 incidents
- 2020: 712 incidents
- 2021: 494 incidents
- 2022: 611 incidents
DRUG RELATED CRIME:
Cases of drug-related crime rose from the last two years, but remained lower than in years' past. There were 1,144 cases of drug-related crime in 2022.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 1,288.
- 2017: 1,624 incidents
- 2018: 1,408 incidents
- 2019: 1,305 incidents
- 2020: 1,043 incidents
- 2021: 1,060 incidents
- 2022: 1,144 incidents
ALCOHOL RELATED CRIME:
Cases of alcohol-related crime rose from 2021, but remained lower than previous years. There were 825 cases in 2022.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 1,048.
- 2017: 1,405 incidents
- 2018: 1,077 incidents
- 2019: 1,147 incidents
- 2020: 847 incidents
- 2021: 762 incidents
- 2022: 825 incidents
WEAPONS CRIMES:
Cases of weapons crimes saw a historic low since 2017. in 2022, there were 88 cases of weapons crimes.
The 5-year average amount of cases is 151.
- 2017: 133 incidents
- 2018: 150 incidents
- 2019: 167 incidents
- 2020: 188 incidents
- 2021: 116 incidents
- 2022: 88 incidents
Chief Jerman encouraged Cedar Rapids residents to look forward to a better 2023.
Jerman said, “Cedar Rapids Police continue to engage with residents in an effort to foster positive relationships and maintain our current high level of trust with the neighborhoods and businesses we serve. Cedar Rapids remains a safe community to live in and we’re proud to be its guardians.”
To view the complete data from 2022, read the attached PDF's above.