Cedar Rapids Police make an arrest in fatal morning shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old for a fatal shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.
Reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Buckingham Dr. NW was received around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, Police located a 27-year-old in an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency aid was administered on scene, but the victim died of his injuries at the hospital.
The shooting victim has been identified as Jorge Maldonado-Vasquez of Cedar Rapids.
21-year-old Brannon Johnson was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
The shooting is still under investigation by Police, though they believe that the shooting was not a "random incident."