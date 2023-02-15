 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Cedar Rapids Police make an arrest in fatal morning shooting

Brannon Johnson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old for a fatal shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

Reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Buckingham Dr. NW was received around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, Police located a 27-year-old in an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency aid was administered on scene, but the victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting victim has been identified as Jorge Maldonado-Vasquez of Cedar Rapids.

21-year-old Brannon Johnson was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting is still under investigation by Police, though they believe that the shooting was not a "random incident."