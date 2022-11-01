 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Police make an arrest in afternoon shooting that left one injured

  Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has made an arrest in an afternoon shooting that left one person with a non-life threatening injury.

According to a press release, Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive SW for a report of shots fired and a possible injury.

Once on scene, officers located an adult man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim relayed to officers a description of the alleged suspect. He told officers that a verbal altercation between himself and the gunman became physical, resulting in shots fired.

Officers located 36-year-old Taylor Deres of Cedar Rapids a short time later and arrested him after finding evidence tied to the shooting.

Deres is residing in the Linn County Jail on charges of willful injury and the use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.