Cedar Rapids Police investigating Wednesday night homicide of a 17-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after a 17-year-old died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday night. They are seeking video footage from those who may have been in the area at the time.
Police say that they responded to a disturbance in the 3500 block of Oakland Rd NE at 10:09 p.m.
Officers found a 17-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso at the scene. He was transferred to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward and for anyone with video of the area at that time to contact them at 319-286-5491. The investigation is ongoing at this time.