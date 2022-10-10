Cedar Rapids Police investigating Sunday shooting that left one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Sunday shooting at the 2200 Block of C Street Southwest that left one man injured.
According to a press release, officers responded around 4:09 p.m. to a report of an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Officers administered life-saving measures to the man before he was transferred to a local hospital. He was later listed as critical, but stable condition.
Officers found evidence of the shooting at the scene, and the investigation efforts are ongoing. If you have information on the shooting, you can contact the CRPD at 319-286-5491.