Cedar Rapids Police investigating stabbing death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a stabbing death that took place on Monday night.
According to a press release, the stabbing took place in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE, with dispatchers made aware of the incident around 6:44 p.m.
Officers located 29-year-old Devonna Walker at the scene, who was treated on scene and transferred to a local hospital. Walker did not survive her injuries.
Two individuals were arrested and transported to be interviewed by Police. After consultation with the Linn County Attorney's Office, both individuals were released, pending further investigation.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
