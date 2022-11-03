Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting that injured a Mount Mercy student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One Mount Mercy University student is injured after a reported Thursday afternoon shooting near the University.
According to officials, the call reporting the shooting came in around 3:45 p.m.
The investigation is happening at 1300 Elmhurst Dr. NE. The scene is considered active at this time.
In a Facebook post, the University confirmed that the student is "being treated, is stable, and is expected to recover fully."
The University also gave an update, saying that the campus is no longer in lockdown. Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Regis Middle School and Garfield Elementary School in the area were also temporarily on lockdown.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.