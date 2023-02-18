Cedar Rapids Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday morning.
It happened in the 1600 block of F Avenue Northwest. Officers currently have the entrance to the Tan Tara Apartments blocked off.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before noon.
Police could not release any other information beyond that it is an active shooting investigation. It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story.