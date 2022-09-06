Cedar Rapids Police investigating Monday shooting that left one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person injured and one home damaged.
According to a press release, the shooting happened in the 300 block of 16th Street SE at around 10:36 p.m. Officers dispatched to the area after following calls of verbal arguments that resulted in gunfire.
Upon arrival, Officers recovered evidence of a shooting and found a home that was struck with gunfire, though nobody in the home was injured.
Later that night, a woman reported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The woman indicated that she had been shot on 16th Street SE.
Officers believe that the injury is related to the shooting, but report that the woman did not cooperate with investigators.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Those who have more information on the incident are being asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.