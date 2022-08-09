Cedar Rapids Police investigating Monday 'road rage' shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting following an apparent road rage incident on Monday involving two vehicles.
According to Police, the shots fired report was called in at 4:38 p.m. near the corner of Underwood Ave. SW and Burdette Drive SW. According to the report, two cars were involved in the incident. The occupant of one vehicle reportedly shot at another vehicle.
Police discovered evidence of a shooting, but no victims, suspects, or vehicles at the scene. Following a search, they located an uninjured victim who had information on the incident.
The victim indicated that the event was a road-rage incident that ended with shots being fired. Officers also discovered property damage to a residence.
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for those with security footage of the incident to contact 319-286-5491. The investigation is ongoing.