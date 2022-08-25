 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Police investigating I-380 shooting on Wednesday

  Updated
By Olivia Schmitt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that took place on I-380 on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Interstate 380 and H Avenue around 5:00 p.m.

According to a press release, investigators were told that a passenger in a bronze SUV leaned out of their window and fired multiple shots at another vehicle driving south on the interstate.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

After a series of interviews and witness accounts, Police believe that the occupants of the two vehicles know each other and that the shooting was not random.

The incident remains under investigation. 