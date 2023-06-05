Cedar Rapids Police investigating fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-380 early Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of I-380 southbound and Wright Brothers Blvd at 2:30a.m on a report of a motorcycle accident and potential fatality.
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a collision with a deer. 28-year-old Felicia Sharp of Coralville has been identified as the victim who died in the crash.
Police are attempting to find the driver of the vehicle that struck Tharp after striking the deer. Those that have information should contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.