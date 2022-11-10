Cedar Rapids Police find no evidence of a weapon in Wednesday's Mount Mercy incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: In an update from Mount Mercy University, video footage confirmed an unidentified individual at Andreas Hall on Wednesday morning, though no evidence of a weapon was found.
Students reported seeing a weapon through their dorm peephole. The incident was reported immediately, with Public Safety and Cedar Rapids Police responding and conducting a search of the campus. An additional warning was made through the school's e-mail.
The incident remains under investigation.
The University also released a statement on recent incidents on campus.
"In response, we will conduct a thorough review of our Public Safety, security, and communication procedures. We will also work to improve our communication with parents during emergency situations. As we shared earlier today, campus patrols will be increased, shuttles will remain available, and 24/7 campus security will continue," the University said.
ORIGINAL: The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to Mount Mercy University on Wednesday morning for on a report of a person who was possibly armed.
According to a Facebook post from the University, the Public Safety and Police Department responded at 4:20 a.m.
The Department is investigating the incident, though they have determined that there is no active threat to the public.
Campus patrols have been increased in lieu of the investigation.