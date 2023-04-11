Cedar Rapids Police Chief Jerman retires; Interim Chief appointed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After 44 years of service, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman has announced his retirement, with Tom Jonker appointed as Interim Police Chief.
The Cedar Rapids city council authorized a a severance agreement with Jerman on Tuesday. This comes after the city assessed Jerman's certification status upon turning age 66.
Jerman gave thanks to the community in a press release on Tuesday. Jerman said, “During my time as Chief, I have appreciated the support of City staff, City leadership, and the unwavering backing of the City Council and City Manager. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge and thank the community members who provided me and the Police Department with tremendous assistance and support.”
Jerman was sworn in as Police Chief in October 2012. Interim Chief Jonker became Deputy Chief of Police in 2013 before being appointed as Interim police Chief on Tuesday.
City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said in a press release, "Interim Chief Jonker has served the Cedar Rapids community for 32 years. He has dedicated his entire career in service to the City of Cedar Rapids Police Department and will serve in the role while the City begins the search process for our next Police Chief.”