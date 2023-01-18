 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today
through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also
possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle
becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind
gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Cedar Rapids Police Canine receives a body armor donation

  • Updated
CRPD Ryder vest donation
Cedar Rapids Police Department

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police Canine Officer "Ryder" has received a donation of body armor from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Ryder reached his full working size, meaning that he outgrew his protective gear. Once they outgrow the gear, and stop growing, they each receive their own tailored vest.

Ryder's vest was embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."

The non-profit organization has provided nearly 5,000 vests across the United States at a combined value of $6.9 million. These were made possible by both private and corporate donations.

To make a donation or to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., visit their website.