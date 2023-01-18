Cedar Rapids Police Canine receives a body armor donation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police Canine Officer "Ryder" has received a donation of body armor from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Ryder reached his full working size, meaning that he outgrew his protective gear. Once they outgrow the gear, and stop growing, they each receive their own tailored vest.
Ryder's vest was embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc."
The non-profit organization has provided nearly 5,000 vests across the United States at a combined value of $6.9 million. These were made possible by both private and corporate donations.
To make a donation or to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., visit their website.