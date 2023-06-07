Cedar Rapids Police ask witnesses to come forward after shots-fired incident at Noelridge Pool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots-fired incident at Noelridge Pool on Wednesday night and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Police received a report of a shots-fired in the 4000 block of Richmond Road NE around 4:41 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers said witnesses described that three minors were involved in an altercation that ended in a gunshot being fired. They fled the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries or property damage were reported. Police say they believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Noelridge Pool attendants were secured by pool staff and taken to off-site housing until the all-clear was given. The pool will reopen at 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for more witnesses to come forward with any information on the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.