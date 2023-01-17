Cedar Rapids Police arrest two in an in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police stopped an in-progress burglary of a home on Monday, arresting two individuals in the incident.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE at 10:30 a.m. Plain-clothes investigators in the area assisted in the response effort.
Officers and investigators surrounded the home and took in 31-year-old Dacoda Cinkan as he exited the side-door. After a search of the home, they took in 20-year-old Ethan Caffery, who had been hiding in the basement.
Cinkan and Caffery were each charged with 3rd-degree burglary. Caffery also had an unrelated warrant for his arrest.
They currently reside in the Linn County Correctional Center.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are expected.