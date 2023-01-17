 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation
Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late
afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and
northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are
likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and
south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible.
Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25
mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with
this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to
northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and
morning commute on Thursday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Cedar Rapids Police arrest two in an in-progress burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
CR burglary arrest

Pictured left: Dacoda Cinkan. Pictured right: Ethan Caffery.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police stopped an in-progress burglary of a home on Monday, arresting two individuals in the incident.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE at 10:30 a.m. Plain-clothes investigators in the area assisted in the response effort.

Officers and investigators surrounded the home and took in 31-year-old Dacoda Cinkan as he exited the side-door. After a search of the home, they took in 20-year-old Ethan Caffery, who had been hiding in the basement.

Cinkan and Caffery were each charged with 3rd-degree burglary. Caffery also had an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

They currently reside in the Linn County Correctional Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are expected.