Cedar Rapids Police arrest three teens connected to local robberies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested three teens connected to two recent robberies.
On Saturday, Police responded to reports of a robbery of a convenience store in the 1600 block of 32nd St NE, and another robbery at a grocery store in the 800 block of 6th St SW.
Officers have arrested and charged the following:
- Chloe Parrish, age 19, two counts of Robbery 2nd-degree
- Janiah Jones, age 18, two counts of Robbery 2nd-degree
- Ja’nvia Schexnayder, age 17, Robbery 2nd-degree
No injuries were reported in the convenience store robbery, but one person suffered a minor injury in the other incident.
Officers matched witness statements and located a vehicle and three suspects a short time later.
The investigation is currently ongoing.