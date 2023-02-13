 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Police arrest three teens connected to local robberies

Cedar Rapids robbery arrests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested three teens connected to two recent robberies.

On Saturday, Police responded to reports of a robbery of a convenience store in the 1600 block of 32nd St NE, and another robbery at a grocery store in the 800 block of 6th St SW.

Officers have arrested and charged the following:

  • Chloe Parrish, age 19, two counts of Robbery 2nd-degree
  • Janiah Jones, age 18, two counts of Robbery 2nd-degree
  • Ja’nvia Schexnayder, age 17, Robbery 2nd-degree

No injuries were reported in the convenience store robbery, but one person suffered a minor injury in the other incident.

Officers matched witness statements and located a vehicle and three suspects a short time later.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

