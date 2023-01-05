 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man in Thursday stabbing incident

Cedar Rapids Police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested and charged a local man on Thursday after he stabbed another man.

According to a press release, Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE just after midnight on Thursday morning on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the back. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, 33-year-old Michael Chevalier of Cedar Rapids was arrested and charged with multiple counts.

Chevalier is charged with:

  • Attempt to commit murder
  • Willful injury resulting in serious injury
  • Going armed with intent
  • Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon
  • Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.