Cedar Rapids Police arrest man in Thursday stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested and charged a local man on Thursday after he stabbed another man.
According to a press release, Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE just after midnight on Thursday morning on a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the back. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Following an investigation, 33-year-old Michael Chevalier of Cedar Rapids was arrested and charged with multiple counts.
Chevalier is charged with:
- Attempt to commit murder
- Willful injury resulting in serious injury
- Going armed with intent
- Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon
- Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.