Cedar Rapids Police arrest 16-year-old for attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has made an arrest in an October 9 shooting that left one person severely injured.
According to a press release, Police arrested 16-year-old Amari McCray of Cedar Rapids. McCray is facing charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, and going armed with intent.
On October 9, Police responded to the 2200 block of C Street SW where they located 29-year-old Yadier Primero-Marquez. He was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.
Primero-Marquez was transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment.
McCray is being held in the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.