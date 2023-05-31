Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments to introduce new canines at Farmers Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments will be introducing two new canine units during this Saturday's Downtown Farmers Market.
Cedar Rapids Police are introducing Ranger, a purebred bloodhound, which is a first for the department. Ranger is trained in trailing by scent. Ranger's handler is Sgt. Nate Trimble.
The department's other canine officers are dual-trained in apprehension and either drug indication or explosives. Ranger’s nose is very sensitive and will offer new levels of capability in the field.
Ranger is still a puppy at less than a year old, and is still in training.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department are introducing Wally, who is an accelerant detection canine. Investigator Matt Humphrey is Wally's handler.
Accelerant detection canines, also known as arson dogs, are trained to sniff out evidence at fire scenes. With the help of a human handler, they can identify a cause of a fire, as wells as uncover evidence in homicide cases.
Both Ranger and Wally can be greeted at Greene Square on Saturday morning starting at 7:30 a.m.