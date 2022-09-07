Cedar Rapids officers identified in late-August shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Officers involved in the August 30 shooting incident have been identified.
Two police officers encountered a man following a disturbance call, and the officers tried to detain him. The man pulled out a weapon, leading the officers to open fire at him.
The man's identity has been revealed as 22-year-old William Rich, who died of his injuries.
According to a release from Iowa Department of Public Safety, the officers have been identified as Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer.
Christy has 14 years of law enforcement experience, and Garringer has 12 years of law enforcement experience. The two officers voluntarily conducted an interview with the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The two officers are on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. After the investigation, the officer's interviews, along with the investigation findings, will be sent to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.