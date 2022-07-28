Cedar Rapids offers to fund two more School Resource Officers for middle schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids, according to a letter from Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell, will fully fund two more School Resource Officers (SROs) for Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) middle schools.
In a partial statement from the letter, the Mayor writes "We are confident in the progress of the SRO program and the value it provides to CRCSD..."
Earlier this summer, the Cedar Rapids School Board voted to keep the SROs, but lowering the amount of officers from seven to five.
Below is a PDF attachment of the rest of the letter: