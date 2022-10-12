Cedar Rapids non-profit takes in injured dog suffering from gunshot wounds to the face

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids non-profit has taken in a new dog who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the face.
Ashland was turned in to "Critter Crusaders" after a stay at a pet rescue in Cedar Rapids. X-rays revealed bullet fragments, missing teeth, and a broken jaw.
Ashland continued to tend to her multiple puppies besides the injury, but is unable to eat due to her jaw.
"Critter Crusaders" posted last night that Ashland would be kept at the U-W- Madison dental services this weekend for a consultation on her injuries. She will most likely need multiple injuries.