Cedar Rapids morning fire displaces four

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people were displaced after a morning fire in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, with one person suffering smoke inhalation injuries.
The Cedar Rapids Joint Communication Agency received a call of the fire at 7:53 a.m. in the 1000 block of 30th St NE.
Multiple points of attack were initiated to bring the fire down. The heavy flames and smoke made the search of the structure challenging for fire crews. Temperatures in the teens made for another challenge.
Three adults, one minor, and a dog were able to escape from the home. One person suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.
No firefighters were injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.