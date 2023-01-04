Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removed improvised explosive device from alley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police and the Metro Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) removed an improvised explosive device (IED) from an alley on Tuesday.
According to a press release, teams responded in the 1700 block of Park Avenue SE around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a suspicious device in an alley. The area was closed off for public safety.
HDU technicians determined that the device was an IED. The device was removed and mitigated accordingly by the HDU technicians.
In a statement Police said, "We appreciate the concerned citizen who notified the Cedar Rapids Police Department about this suspicious device. We remind everyone, if you see something suspicious, do not approach or touch it and leave the immediate area. Call 911 immediately with an accurate address and description of the area where the device is located."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.