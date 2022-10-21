Cedar Rapids Mercy Medical Center begin installing new skywalk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- As Cedar Rapids Mercy Medical Center settles into their expansive cardiology space, some new additions are coming along with it.
Today at the Jewel & Jim Plumb Heart Center, staff and community members gathered to watch the installation of a skywalk over 8th Avenue.
It'll connect the Heart Center to Mercy so that patients and staff will have easier access to other hospital services.
"While we are doing our best to create a one stop shop for all things cardiology, we also wanted to make sure that in the case of an emergency we could travel to and from the rest of the hospital," said Jim Atty, the Executive Director of Cardiology at Mercy Medical.
The new skywalk is 260 feet long and 16 feet high, making it the longest and tallest skywalk in Cedar Rapids.