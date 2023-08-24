Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha announce new Collaborative Growth Initiative project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha are working together to get more workers and residents in their communities. On Thursday city leaders and the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced their new project called the Collaborative Growth Initiative.
The Collaborative Growth Initiative will see the three communities working together in an effort to grow the workforce across all three cities. They have hired Development Counselors International to help out.
Marion Mayor Nick Abouassaly discussed what they can hope to learn.
Mayor Abouassaly said, "Through this process, I think we'll learn a lot about ourselves. As a region, what we do have to offer, what our strengths are, and where we can improve, so that we can continue to be an attractive place where people want to be."
This work will take place across two phases. The first phase will be a nine month process that involves exploring regional and national workforce trends and highlighting the strengths that these three communities have for job seekers.
After that, they'll move into an implementation phase with a goal of growing the region's workforce and population.
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell said that they're viewing this as an opportunity to learn more about how they're viewed outside of the area. Then they will use that information to be more attractive to job seekers.