Cedar Rapids Marcus theater begins new 'Youth Escort Policy'

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marcus Wehrenberg theater in Cedar Rapids is enacting a new "Youth Escort Policy", which is taking effect on Friday.
Under the new policy, minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian age 25 or older for all shows past 6:00 p.m. Minors under the age of 18 will be removed from the theater.
Proof of age will be required when purchasing tickets and upon auditorium entry. These guidelines were revealed in a Facebook post.
No other information was given, though speculation of rowdy minors at the theater are what led to the new policy.