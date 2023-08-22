Cedar Rapids man found guilty of sexually abusing family members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing up to 103 years in prison after being found guilty of abusing two of his younger family members.
Dustin Burns was found guilty on Monday on multiple counts of sex abuse. Police say that the abuse began when the victims were 10-years-old.
One of the victims reported monthly, and sometimes even weekly abuse from Burns. One of the victims was abused until the age of 12, and the other was abused until the age of 15.
Burns will be sentenced on November 11.