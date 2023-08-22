 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cedar Rapids man found guilty of sexually abusing family members

  • Updated
  • 0
Dustin Burns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing up to 103 years in prison after being found guilty of abusing two of his younger family members.

Dustin Burns was found guilty on Monday on multiple counts of sex abuse. Police say that the abuse began when the victims were 10-years-old.

One of the victims reported monthly, and sometimes even weekly abuse from Burns. One of the victims was abused until the age of 12, and the other was abused until the age of 15.

Burns will be sentenced on November 11.

Tags

Recommended for you