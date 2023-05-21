Cedar Rapids man drowns on Lake Okoboji

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KWWL)- A Cedar Rapids man died Saturday after authorities said he drowned on West Lake Okoboji in Millers Bay.
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Alexander Glover of Cedar Rapids was in the area on vacation. He jumped off a boat and into the lake to go swimming. While he was in the water, the boat drifted away from him. He tried to swim back to it, but authorities say he got tired and went underwater.
Family members tried to throw a rope at Glover to help him get back to the boat, but he could not reach it.
A kayaker in the area dove down and brought Glover back to the service. Family members tried to save him and performed CPR.
First responders, including the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue Team and Milford Rescue, helped get Glover to shore and continued resuscitation efforts. They took him to Lakes Regional Healthcare Emergency Room, where he, unfortunately, passed away.
The drowning comes at the start of National Safe Boating Week.
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said lake temperatures at the time of the incident were 57 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the National Weather Service, 55-degree water can be deadly and dangerous if you aren't prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain. While the warm weather outdoors can create a false sense of security, cold water drains body heat up to 4 times faster than cold air.
"When your body hits cold water, "cold shock" can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure," according to the National Weather Service. "The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning even for confident swimmers in calm waters."
The Dickinson County Sherriff's Office, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue and Dive Team, Milford Fire and Rescue, and Iowa DNR Lake Patrol responded to the Saturday call.