Cedar Rapids man convicted of attempted murder of a police officer in 2022 incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder of police officer has been convicted on 13 counts by a Linn County jury on Thursday.
Brandon Nelson was found guilty of attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer Matt Jenatscheck, threatening the life of Cedar Rapids Police Officer Blair Cavin, as well as 11 other charges.
On July 30, 2022, Nelson was observed by police driving erratically at excessive speeds. After a long pursuit with police, Nelson pulled a shotgun on both officers.
The officers discharged their weapons at Nelson, sending him to the ground. He sustained injuries from three gunshot wounds, while the officers were left unharmed.
Nelson was found guilty of the following:
- Attempt to Commit Murder of a Peace Officer
- Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
- Assault on a Peace Officer while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon (3 counts)
- Interference with Official Acts while Armed with a Firearm (2 counts)
- Going Armed with Intent
- Eluding
- Driving While Barred
- Persons Ineligible to Carry and Reckless Driving
Nelson faces over 80 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 1, 2023.