Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse offenses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual assault against a woman on Friday.
According to a press release, Cedar Rapids police officers were dispatched to a weapons incident at 4610 Tama Street SE at 9:18 a.m. on Friday.
Officers located a woman victim, who reported that she had been held against her will by a man in a nearby apartment.
The victim claimed that a knife was displayed during the incident where she was was assaulted. She was transported to a local hospital for medical attention and to be interviewed by investigators.
Officers responded to the nearby apartment and transported 41-year-old Nelson Brooks to a hospital for an unrelated condition, where he was also interviewed by investigators.
As a result of the investigation, Brooks was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of emergency communications. Brooks was taken to the Linn County Jail.