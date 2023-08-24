 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids man charged with murder extradited back to Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Denzel Wilson

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man charged in a fatal June shooting has been extradited back to Linn County after being arrested in Indiana earlier in August.

Denzel Wilson is accused of killing 23-year-old Kenyauta Vesey-Keith in Cedar Rapids.

After an investigation, the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Wilson in Indiana in early August.

Wilson faces charges of first-degree murder, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of crime, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A preliminary hearing for Wilson is set for September 1.

Tags

Recommended for you