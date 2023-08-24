Cedar Rapids man charged with murder extradited back to Iowa

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man charged in a fatal June shooting has been extradited back to Linn County after being arrested in Indiana earlier in August.
Denzel Wilson is accused of killing 23-year-old Kenyauta Vesey-Keith in Cedar Rapids.
After an investigation, the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Wilson in Indiana in early August.
Wilson faces charges of first-degree murder, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of crime, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A preliminary hearing for Wilson is set for September 1.