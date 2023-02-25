Cedar Rapids man charged with kidnapping, holding knife to throat of victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man they say struck a teenage child and then held an infant child hostage.
It happened in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE on Friday. Russell Clark is charged with two counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree - Armed with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault, Assault while participating in a felony, First Degree Harassment, two counts of child endangerment, and assault.
Police said Clark struck a teenage girl in the face. She then ran next door and called 911. Clark then locked himself in an upstairs bedroom with a woman and an infant. As police approached, Clark held a knife to the woman's throat and threatened to kill her. He broke two cell phones to prevent the victims from calling 911. Police said he refused to follow their orders and release the two hostages.
Clark is being held in the Linn County jail without bond. The two 2nd Degree Kidnapping charges carry sentences of up to 25 years if convicted.