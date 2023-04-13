Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after domestic disturbance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a domestic disturbance on Wednesday morning.
Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 5800 block of Pheasant Drive SW around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her head. She was transferred to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
41-year-old Jimmy Prophete has been charged with the following:
- Attempted Murder
- Going Armed with Intent
- Assault Domestic Abuse Causing Serious Injury
- Violation of a No-Contact Order
Marshalltown Police assisted in the investigation efforts, which are ongoing at this time.
Prophete was taken to the Linn County Jail.