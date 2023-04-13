 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.Little change in fire weather conditions is expected from
yesterday. The combination of low humidity values, strong
southwest winds, well above normal temperatures, and very dry
fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across
all of central Iowa again this afternoon. Some improvement is
expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less
wind.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after domestic disturbance

Jimmy Prophete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a domestic disturbance on Wednesday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 5800 block of Pheasant Drive SW around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her head. She was transferred to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

41-year-old Jimmy Prophete has been charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Assault Domestic Abuse Causing Serious Injury
  • Violation of a No-Contact Order

Marshalltown Police assisted in the investigation efforts, which are ongoing at this time.

Prophete was taken to the Linn County Jail.