Cedar Rapids man charged in connection to two burglary incidents from 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man is facing several charges after allegedly killing a man in an attempted burglary in May 2020. He also faces charges from a separate burglary that took place the same week.

20-year-old Damontie Haggstrom-Wells is being charged with the murder of 69-year-old Daniel James Spangler in his home on 500 block of B Ave. NW. The incident happened on May 22, 2020.

Spangler was found dead during a welfare check by Cedar Rapids police.

Haggstrom-Wells faces the following charges from the first incident:

  • First-degree murder
  • First-degree attempted burglary
  • Going armed with intent

Police say that Haggstrom-Wells has also been charged in connection to a burglary on May 21, 2020 in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive SW.

Haggstrom-Wells also faces the following charges related to that incident:

  • Attempted murder
  • First-degree burglary

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.