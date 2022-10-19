Cedar Rapids man arrested on arson and 15 animal cruelty counts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for a count of arson, as well as fifteen counts of animal cruelty.
According to a press release, 47-year-old Jonathan Jay Ramey was arrested on October 18 on an outstanding warrant for 2nd-degree-arson and the multiple counts of animal cruelty.
Ramey allegedly set fire to a residence at 1730 11th Street NW on October 1. The fire resulted in property damage, as well as the deaths of four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat, and a snake.
The residence suffered heavy fire damage to the 1st and 2nd floors, as well as heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home.
Ramey was transported to the Linn County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.