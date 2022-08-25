Cedar Rapids man arrested for several charges including attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and weapon charges.
Bernick Brown was identified by a patrol officer Wednesday night around 5:00 p.m. The officer began to track Brown and requested for backup.
Brown tried to hide in a home in the 1400 Block of Bever Avenue, but as officers attempted to contact him, Brown escaped on foot. Following a foot chase, Brown was taken into custody.
Cedar Rapids Police arrested Brown on charges for attempted murder, domestic assault, assault on persons in certain occupations, drug paraphernalia, controlled substance violations (marijuana and crack), and interference with official acts.
After a foot chase and Canine deployment, Brown also faces charges for possession with intent to deliver and tax stamp violation.
One CRPD officer was slightly injured in the incident, and Brown was administered medical aid at an area hospital.