Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder in Thursday stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids police have arrested and are charging a local man with attempted murder after a stabbing incident on Thursday night.
The stabbing victim identified the suspect as Nickie Williams, 49, where officers found him in a parking lot shortly after the stabbing took place.
According to a press release, police responded to the incident in the 3000 block of Oakland Rd NE after 10:08 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a female victim with stab wounds that required immediate medical attention. She was transferred to an area hospital for wounds to her throat, back, and lung. She remains in critical condition.
Williams is facing charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and assault domestic abuse with intent to inflict serious injury.
The case is still under investigation.