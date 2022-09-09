Cedar Rapids man accused of murder found not competent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man accused of murder has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to a doctor's order.
62-year-old Arthur Flowers is accused of killing Emily Elizabeth Leonard in an April incident where Leonard was found with "obvious" head injuries.
Flowers told police that Leonard suffered from an overdose, however authorities located a bloodied wooden board in the home, which is the suspected murder weapon.
A judge ruled to suspend Flower's trial in June before he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
According to a court document filed on Thursday, the results of a competency evaluation conducted by Arnold Anderson, M.D. have determined that Flowers is "not competent to stand trial at this time."
Additionally, the court orders that Flowers be referred to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale. There, Flowers will receive a more complete evaluation in order to determine a diagnosis and treatment plan.