Cedar Rapids making moves toward building new casino despite current moratorium

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids city leaders are making plans to have a casino, though there is a moratorium currently in place that is preventing anything from happening soon. However, the city council unveiled an option for a purchase agreement for land near downtown.
There is currently one year remaining on the two-year moratorium. This moratorium prevents Cedar Rapids from receiving a casino license. Despite this, they're still preparing for the future.
If approved, this plan would set city-owned property aside for the casino that Cedar Rapids is hoping to open in the future. This would be purchased by the Cedar Rapids Development group. The property is between F and I Avenue Northwest, as well as First and Fifth Streets Northwest.
The developer would pay $165,000 for the option to purchase the property. Eventually, the property would be sold at fair market value as determined by an appraiser.
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell told KWWL that this would be a proactive approach before the moratorium is lifted.
Mayor O'Donnell said, "It also does allow us the opportunity to move quickly once that moratorium is lifted, and should we be granted a license, a lot of the heavy lifting would be done."
Last year, state lawmakers put a two year moratorium into place, blocking new casino licenses. This prevented Cedar Rapids from moving forward with plans to build a casino until at least June of 2024.
Mayor O'Donnell said that she's confident they'll be able to move forward once the moratorium is lifted next summer.
The plan will be discussed and considered by the Cedar Rapids city council at their next meeting on July 11.