Cedar Rapids Kennedy crushes Hempstead 41-0

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Cedar Rapids Kennedy hosted Dubuque Hempstead on a Thursday night contest at Kingston Stadium in week 9 of the regular season. The Cougars would jump out to an 27-0 first halftime lead and never look back. The Cougars would end the Mustangs 2022 football season with a 41-0 victory. Kennedy now 7-2 hopes to host a first-round playoff game next Friday night. Hempstead finishes the season 1-8.

