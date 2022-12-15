Cedar Rapids K9 officer receives donated body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department's K9 officer Lara has received a donation of body armor.
Lara received a bullet and stab protective vest from a charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Lara's vest was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States.
The vest was also embroidered with the sentiment, "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."
Since the non-profit organization was founded in 2009, they have provided over 4,845 vests to K9s across all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. Police say that the donations were possible from private and corporate donations.
To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, visit their website.