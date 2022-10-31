Cedar Rapids house fire injures one and displaces three

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a house fire on Monday that left three people displaced, one person injured, and two cats dead.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Broadlawn Dr. SE around 11:25 a.m.
Once on scene, crews found two males outside of the home as the fire spread to both the lower and upper floors. Teams were advised that a third person was unable to get out of the house due to age and physical ability.
Crews were able to locate a female on the upper floor, rescuing her from the home. Her medical needs are considered critical, but stable, as she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
After extinguishing the fire and ventilating smoke out of the home, crews found two cats that were lost in the fire. The damage to the home is considered extensive, displacing all three residents.
Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Mid American Energy, Alliant Energy, Cedar Rapids Police Department and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control each assisted on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.