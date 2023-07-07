Cedar Rapids house fire displaces family of seven

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Friday morning porch fire at a Cedar Rapids home has resulted in a family of seven being displaced.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue SE around 10:15 a.m. Below is an approximate location of the fire scene.
Upon arrival, crews found a small porch on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it made it inside the residences. The fire was discovered near the home's utilities.
All damage was contained to the porch and the exterior of the home. A family of seven, including their pets, are displaced at this time.