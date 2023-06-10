Cedar Rapids holds second annual pride parade

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The second annual pride parade rolled through Cedar Rapids on Saturday, showcasing the contributions and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Because of construction, organizers had to switch up the parade from the regular NewBo/Czech Village route, but the parade still went through the New Bohemia District.
CR Pride said it has 53 parade participants and 6,000 people watching.
This year's parade was part of a day of youth-focused activities, including a lavender celebration for pre-K to 12th grade youth at the NewBo City Market stage.
The group said it is looking forward to welcoming people back on July 8 for its annual Pride Festival.
The parade and pride month come amid a record number of bills introduced in state legislatures across the country targeting LGBTQ Americans.
This year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for kids and restricting school bathroom use by gender assigned at birth. Referred to by some as the "bathroom bill," the law requires students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their birth certificate.
The bill prohibits "persons from entering single and multiple occupancy restrooms or changing areas and other facilities in elementary and secondary schools that do not correspond with the person's biological sex and including effective date provisions."
SF 538, which Reynolds also signed, prohibits gender-affirming care operations for minors in Iowa who wish to transition. It bans surgery or hormonal treatments to support a transgender person's gender identity.
Reynolds also signed a billing banning education on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6. Under the bill, districts could not "knowingly give false or misleading information" to parents about their child's gender identity. Parents will also need to consent for a student to go by pronouns that differ from a student's biological sex.