Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces 2023 event lineup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has announced their 2023 event lineup.
The Celebration of Freedom Fireworks display, the Freedom Festival Parade, and the Balloon Glow are all making a return.
New events will include the Corridor Running Club’s 5K and 10K Runs, Patriotic Pickleball at Team Iowa, and Jazz Night on 2nd with the Downtown District.
Other favorite events such as the Children’s Parade, Movie at the Ballpark at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and Music at the Museum in partnership with the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library will also be returning.
Musical guests include The Bamboozlers, 42 Romeo, Amy Friedl Stoner and Birdchild, Brass Transit Authority, and Vibe.
Marnie Schultz, Marketing and Events Coordinator, spoke on bringing back fan-favorite events back to the festival in a press release.
Schultz said, “One of our primary goals for our 40th anniversary festival was to bring back some beloved events while also adding new life to some long-standing fan favorites...We hope to live up to our mission of providing a little something for everyone in our community.”
The complete list of events is as follows:
June 14: Flag Raising Ceremony
June 14: Flag Retirement and BBQ
June 15: Tribute to Heroes
June 17: Corridor Running Club Run (5K and 10K)
June 17: Balloon Glow
June 18: Army Band at Lowe Park
June 21: Rock N Bowl for People with Disabilities
June 22-25: Dock Dogs
June 23: Jazz Night on 2nd with the Downtown District
June 24: Parade (and Children’s Parade)
June 24: Imagination Square
June 24: Volta Youth Music and Arts Festival
June 25: Freedom Bike Ride (25 and 50 Miles)
June 29: Movie at the Ballpark
July 1: Music at the Museum
July 2: Patriotic Pickleball at Team Iowa
July 4: Pancake Breakfast
July 4: Car Show
July 4: Concert at the McGrath Amphitheatre
July 4: Celebration of Freedom Fireworks
For more information, visit their website.