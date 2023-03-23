 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces 2023 event lineup

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has announced their 2023 event lineup.

The Celebration of Freedom Fireworks display, the Freedom Festival Parade, and the Balloon Glow are all making a return.

New events will include the Corridor Running Club’s 5K and 10K Runs, Patriotic Pickleball at Team Iowa, and Jazz Night on 2nd with the Downtown District.

Other favorite events such as the Children’s Parade, Movie at the Ballpark at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and Music at the Museum in partnership with the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library will also be returning.

Musical guests include The Bamboozlers, 42 Romeo, Amy Friedl Stoner and Birdchild, Brass Transit Authority, and Vibe.

Marnie Schultz, Marketing and Events Coordinator, spoke on bringing back fan-favorite events back to the festival in a press release.

Schultz said, “One of our primary goals for our 40th anniversary festival was to bring back some beloved events while also adding new life to some long-standing fan favorites...We hope to live up to our mission of providing a little something for everyone in our community.”

The complete list of events is as follows:

June 14: Flag Raising Ceremony

June 14: Flag Retirement and BBQ

June 15: Tribute to Heroes

June 17: Corridor Running Club Run (5K and 10K)

June 17: Balloon Glow

June 18: Army Band at Lowe Park

June 21: Rock N Bowl for People with Disabilities

June 22-25: Dock Dogs

June 23: Jazz Night on 2nd with the Downtown District

June 24: Parade (and Children’s Parade)

June 24: Imagination Square

June 24: Volta Youth Music and Arts Festival

June 25: Freedom Bike Ride (25 and 50 Miles)

June 29: Movie at the Ballpark

July 1: Music at the Museum

July 2: Patriotic Pickleball at Team Iowa

July 4: Pancake Breakfast

July 4: Car Show

July 4: Concert at the McGrath Amphitheatre

July 4: Celebration of Freedom Fireworks

For more information, visit their website. 