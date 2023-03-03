Cedar Rapids firefighters still responding to fire at ADM plant on Friday morning after explosion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Fire Department confirmed that an explosion happened at the ADM plant in one of the grain storage silos on Thursday night. Crews are still tending to a grain fire on site.
The explosion happened around 7:07 p.m. Crews began to investigate to locate additional fires. Heat sources were located with the use of special equipment.
As of 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, crews are still attending to a smoldering grain fire in one or more of the silos. The CRFD is in contact with ADM technicians as they continue to evaluate the situation.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews were called to an ADM facility near 60th Avenue SW and Willow Creek Drive Thursday evening after the report of a possible explosion.
A Cedar Rapids city official confirms there were no injuries. He told KWWL the situation is still under investigation. It is not clear at the time of this writing if it is an explosion or a fire at the ADM facility.
Cedar Rapids emergency crews are staying on scene to monitor the situation.