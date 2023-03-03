 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cedar Rapids firefighters still responding to fire at ADM plant on Friday morning after explosion

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Web

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Fire Department confirmed that an explosion happened at the ADM plant in one of the grain storage silos on Thursday night. Crews are still tending to a grain fire on site.

The explosion happened around 7:07 p.m. Crews began to investigate to locate additional fires. Heat sources were located with the use of special equipment.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, crews are still attending to a smoldering grain fire in one or more of the silos. The CRFD is in contact with ADM technicians as they continue to evaluate the situation.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews were called to an ADM facility near 60th Avenue SW and Willow Creek Drive Thursday evening after the report of a possible explosion.

A Cedar Rapids city official confirms there were no injuries. He told KWWL the situation is still under investigation. It is not clear at the time of this writing if it is an explosion or a fire at the ADM facility.

Cedar Rapids emergency crews are staying on scene to monitor the situation.